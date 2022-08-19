Technology

OnePlus 10T's first update brings several optimizations and bug fixes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 19, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 10T is equipped with a 3D Cooling System 2.0 to dissipate heat

The OnePlus 10T is now getting its first Android 12-based Oxygen OS update. According to the changelog, the new firmware introduces an optimized shooting effect and several fixes to the camera. It also brings in an improved user experience, boot up speed, and network stability. In addition, the incremental update adds improvements to the overall stability of the device.

As per the official OnePlus Community Forums, the Oxygen OS-based update rolling out to the OnePlus 10T carries firmware version CPH2413_11.A.05​. Currently, it is getting rolled out in a staggered manner to a small userbase. However, the update will be made available to all users in the coming days. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings > System > System updates.

Design and display The smartphone offers 720Hz touch sampling rate

The OnePlus 10T has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, proportionate bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. It has a 10 Pro-like rear camera setup and comes in Jade Green and Moonstone Black shades. It boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 720Hz touch response rate, HDR10+ certification, 960-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It has a 50MP main camera with OIS

The rear camera arrangement of the OnePlus 10T offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) IMX766 main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.9-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro shooter. For selfies, the handset sports a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The device packs up to 16GB of RAM

The OnePlus 10T is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device ships with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. It houses a 4,800mAh battery which supports 150W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.