Technology

Prior to launch, specifications of iQOO Z6 Pro 5G revealed

Prior to launch, specifications of iQOO Z6 Pro 5G revealed

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 24, 2022, 09:34 pm 2 min read

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO is all set to introduce its Z6 Pro 5G smartphone in India on April 27. In the latest development, the device's specifications have been revealed by the brand via an Amazon India listing. The company's upcoming Z-series handset will be offered with an AMOLED screen, three rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G processor, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the Z5 5G, the Z6 Pro 5G will be the second Z-series smartphone from iQOO to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The handset will offer several notable upgrades like an improved display, faster-charging ability, and VC Liquid Cooling for enhanced heat dissipation.

In India, the device will compete against mid-rangers from rivals such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus.

Design and display The handset will bear a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will sport a triple rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash. The smartphone will pack a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information It will sport a 64MP primary sensor

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main snapper, accompanied by ultra-wide and macro sensors. On the front panel, it will sport a single selfie shooter, the details of which are unclear as of now.

Internals The device will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It is expected to arrive with up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset could boot Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12. However, it will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

iQOO will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Z6 Pro 5G handset in India at the time of its launch on April 27. However, it is expected to cost under Rs. 25,000.