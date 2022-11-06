Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 6: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 06, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android ecosystem in India (Photo credit: Garena)

If you are competing on the battleground, it is necessary to employ various tools and strategies. Garena's Free Fire MAX allows gamers to acquire a range of collectibles using redeemable codes. A large inventory helps in surviving on the field and advancing the scoreboard rankings. The redeemable codes can be used to earn multiple bonuses by those who don't want to spend resources.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to its improved graphics and exhilarating gameplay, Garena's battle royale game has amassed a sizable fan base in India.

Additionally, it allows players to acquire a variety of in-game collectibles, thanks to redeemable codes released on a daily basis.

All these elements contribute to Free Fire MAX's popularity in India, making it one of the most downloaded battle royale games.

Prerequisites The codes are redeemable once per player

Gamers should follow some ground rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, several codes can be redeemed in one go, but each code is redeemable only once per player. Only individuals using Indian servers are eligible for the redeeming process. The alphanumeric codes can be claimed only on the official redemption page. Also, they should be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release.

Codes Here are the codes for November 6

The Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e., November 6, are listed below. BHAY-TQRF-DCAV, ZAQG-WB34-HRJF, UYEN-M956-L78I0, 6S54-REQD-F2GH. RQF1-G23H-4RT8, OTKG-POLO-POIA, QYF1-2R34-TYRH, TFGD-YIRU-5GHF. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, ZZAT-XB24-QES8. FFIC-33NT-EUKA, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY. V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and paste them into the text box. Now, tap on "Confirm" and then press "Ok." For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect a reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.