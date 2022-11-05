Technology

New leak reveals complete specifications of Redmi K60

The Redmi K60 is tipped to support 30W wireless fast-charging (Representative image)

Xiaomi is likely to introduce the Redmi K60 line-up as early as next month. Ahead of the official announcement, complete specifications of the vanilla Redmi K60 have been leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station. The device will be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 8200 SoC, per the leak. It may include a 120Hz AMOLED panel, 48MP main camera, and 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is booming in its home country. The brand continues to introduce new offerings with the latest chipsets and new-age features.

Rumors are rife that the company is gearing up to launch its flagship 13 line-up of smartphones alongside the Redmi K60 series.

The new devices are expected to come with the latest MediaTek and Qualcomm processors ticking at their core.

The Redmi K60 is expected to get a punch-hole cut-out on the top center with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash. The handset is tipped to sport a QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Island-type solution. It is likely to arrive in three colorways.

On the rear, the Redmi K60 is said to feature a 48MP main camera with support for OIS and two more cameras with ultra-wide and macro/depth sensors, respectively. For selfies and video calling, the device may get a 16MP front-facing shooter.

The Redmi K60 should be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which may come paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset may boot Android 13-based MIUI 13 or MIUI 14. Under the hood, it should house a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS.

The cost and availability details of the Redmi K60 will be revealed at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen next month. It is unclear when the device will arrive in India.