Amazfit Band 7 goes official in India: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 05, 2022, 07:09 pm 2 min read

The Amazfit Band 7 relies on the connected device's navigation system for route tracking

Amazfit has introduced a new smart band, called the Amazfit Band 7, in India. As for the key highlights, the wearable comes with an AMOLED screen, a 24x7 heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitoring, over 100 sports modes, built-in Alexa, and a 232mAh battery with 18 days of usage. It will be available at an introductory price of just Rs. 2,999 on Tuesday (November 8).

Following several teasers a few days ago, Amazfit has now formally revealed the details of its new budget smart wearable.

The Amazfit Band 7 boasts a range of health and fitness metrics, along with hands-free accessibility.

With its aggressive pricing, the smart band will take on the smart band offerings from the likes of Redmi, Realme, and others in the sub-Rs. 5,000 segment.

Design and display The device has support for always-on display

Amazfit Band 7 bears a rectangular design and offers 5ATM water resistance. It gets body-colored silicone straps. The wearable sports a 1.47-inch (198x368 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with an always-on display feature. It is protected by tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. The smart band comes with over 50 watch faces and eight customizable faces. It also allows users to add photos from their connected devices.

Internals The smart band comes with built-in Alexa assistance

The Amazfit Band 7 runs Zepp OS and includes 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and stress management. It also offers menstrual cycle tracking for women. The wearable has 120 sports modes with smart recognition and it packs a 232mAh battery that lasts up to 18 days. The smart band supports built-in Alexa and Bluetooth 5.2 BLE.

Pocket-pinch Amazfit Band 7: Price and availability

Amazfit Band 7 will be offered in Classic Black and Elegant Beige shades. The Pink color variant might be available later. There will be Pink, Orange, Blue, and Green strap color options. As part of the launch day offer, the wearable will be available at Rs. 2,999 on Tuesday (November 8), post which it will retail at Rs. 3,499 from Wednesday (November 9) onward.