ASUS introduces ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 15, 2022, 03:05 am 2 min read

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs 590g

ASUS has unveiled its 2-in-1 convertible laptop, called the ExpertBook B3 Detachable, in the US. Its key highlights include a 10.5-inch LCD screen, a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a 38Wh battery with 45W fast charging. The device is priced at $599 (nearly Rs. 47,600) for its 4GB/128GB configuration, which is up for grabs via Best Buy.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable was first showcased at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

The device bears somewhat similar design aspects to the Chromebook Detachable CM3, released last year. However, it is the brand's first ExpertBook laptop fueled by an Arm-based Qualcomm chipset.

The 2-in-1 convertible laptop is solely intended to attract audiences from places like manufacturing lines, small businesses, and educational institutes.

Design and display The 2-in-1 convertible laptop supports stylus pen

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable bears a 2-in-1 convertible design, with a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. It comes with a dedicated slot for the stylus pen in the top right corner, and features a detachable keyboard and a dual-orientation stand. The laptop sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1200x1920 pixels) LCD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 121% of sRGB color gamut, and 320-nits maximum brightness.

Information It offers Wi-Fi 5 connectivity

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It also offers support for a stylus pen, a detachable keyboard, and a dual-orientation stand.

Internals A Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC powers the device

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, which comes paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11, and packs a 38Wh battery bundled with 45W fast-charging. The 2-in-1 device has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Information ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable: Pricing and availability

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable is offered in a Star Black shade. It is available via Best Buy at $599 (around Rs. 47,600) for its base 4GB/128GB variant. The laptop's availability in the international markets including India is yet to be revealed by the brand.