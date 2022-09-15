ASUS introduces ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop: Check price, features
ASUS has unveiled its 2-in-1 convertible laptop, called the ExpertBook B3 Detachable, in the US. Its key highlights include a 10.5-inch LCD screen, a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a 38Wh battery with 45W fast charging. The device is priced at $599 (nearly Rs. 47,600) for its 4GB/128GB configuration, which is up for grabs via Best Buy.
- The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable was first showcased at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.
- The device bears somewhat similar design aspects to the Chromebook Detachable CM3, released last year. However, it is the brand's first ExpertBook laptop fueled by an Arm-based Qualcomm chipset.
- The 2-in-1 convertible laptop is solely intended to attract audiences from places like manufacturing lines, small businesses, and educational institutes.
The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable bears a 2-in-1 convertible design, with a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. It comes with a dedicated slot for the stylus pen in the top right corner, and features a detachable keyboard and a dual-orientation stand. The laptop sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1200x1920 pixels) LCD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 121% of sRGB color gamut, and 320-nits maximum brightness.
The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It also offers support for a stylus pen, a detachable keyboard, and a dual-orientation stand.
The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, which comes paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11, and packs a 38Wh battery bundled with 45W fast-charging. The 2-in-1 device has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Detachable is offered in a Star Black shade. It is available via Best Buy at $599 (around Rs. 47,600) for its base 4GB/128GB variant. The laptop's availability in the international markets including India is yet to be revealed by the brand.