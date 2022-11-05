Technology

Samsung launches 'Dropship' app for cross-platform file sharing

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 05, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Samsung's 'Dropship' app is currently available in South Korea only

Samsung has introduced a new cross-platform file-sharing app called "Dropship," which allows users to move files between Android, iOS, and the web with ease. Using this app, the host can upload up to 5GB of files per day and generate a QR code, which can then be scanned by the recipient to obtain the files. Currently, the app is limited to South Korean users.

Context Why does this story matter?

File sharing has always played an essential role, and cloud storage is one of the preferred ways to transfer text documents, videos, and images.

However, cross-platform content sharing currently appears to be challenging. So, Samsung's Dropship app aims to deliver a refreshing experience across several devices.

After Camera Assistant, it is the newest addition to the Samsung One UI 5 Good Lock suite.

Features Dropship users can set validity period for data sharing

Samsung's Dropship app allows easy transmission of files not only on Android but also on iOS and the web. This makes it platform-independent. Users can create their own sharing link using unique keywords and also by inserting their profile picture and message. The app also allows individuals to set a desired validity period for the shared data.

Condition Only devices with Android 13-based One UI 5 are supported

To use Samsung's Dropship app, the file sender should have a device with Android 13-based One UI 5 (currently available only on the Galaxy S22 series). Additionally, they also need to have a Samsung account. It is not necessary for the recipient to have the app or a registered Samsung account. They only need to scan the QR code, which begins the download automatically.

Information Wider roll-out is expected soon

At the moment, the Samsung Dropship app can only be downloaded by customers in South Korea via the Galaxy Store. The company is, however, expected to soon make the application available in other regions as well.