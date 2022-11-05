TECNO POVA 5G now available with big discounts on Amazon
TECNO's first-ever 5G smartphone, called the POVA 5G, is now selling with huge discounts on Amazon. To recall, the device was introduced this year in February. The handset includes a high refresh rate screen, along with multiple cameras, a capable processor, and new-age RAM and storage technologies. Now that 5G services have started rolling out in India, you should get your hands on this.
In India, the TECNO POVA 5G bears a price tag of Rs. 28,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration. However, the device is currently retailing via Amazon for Rs. 15,599, meaning a discount of Rs. 13,400. Moreover, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options are also available.
The TECNO POVA 5G gets a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. On the rear, it is fitted with a rectangular camera module sporting triple lenses. The device bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 9.07mm in thickness and weighs 219g.
The TECNO POVA 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary snapper, and an unspecified AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16MP front-facing camera.
The TECNO POVA 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is shipped with Android 11-based HiOS 8. Under the hood, the device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.