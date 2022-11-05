Technology

#DealOfTheDay: MacBook Pro (2022) retailing with attractive discounts on Croma

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 05, 2022, 02:53 pm 2 min read

The MacBook Pro (2022) comes in Space Gray and Silver colorways

MacBooks are ideal for creative professionals engaged in work related to video presentations, image editing, 3D rendering, audio creation, software development, and more. If you are looking for a device with great hardware and software capabilities, check out this deal on MacBook Pro (2022) on Croma. Apple launched the device in June. However, it is now retailing with attractive discounts and bank offers.

Details Everything to know about the deal

On the official website, MacBook Pro (2022) bears a price tag of Rs. 1,49,900 for its 8GB/512GB configuration. However, on Croma, this model is currently retailing at Rs. 1,39,390, meaning a discount of Rs. 10,510. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail Rs. 7,000 instant discount on full swipes and a cashback of Rs. 7,000 the no-cost EMI plans (up to 12 months).

Design and display The device flaunts a QHD+ Retina display

The MacBook Pro (2022) borrows design cues from its predecessor. It flaunts a Touch Bar, an aluminum body, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, a Touch ID fingerprint reader, and an HD webcam. The device comes in Space Gray and Silver colorways. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) Retina display with 227ppi pixel density, 500-nits of peak brightness, and True Tone technology.

Information It gets a 720p webcam for video calls

The MacBook Pro (2022) is equipped with two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm universal audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with a 720p FaceTime HD camera.

Internals The laptop offers up to 20 hours of usage

The MacBook Pro (2022) is powered by an Apple M2 processor. It comes paired with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of onboard SSD storage. Under the hood, it houses a 58.2Wh battery that delivers up to 20 hours of playback and has support for 67W fast charging. The laptop is equipped with an "Active Cooling System" to dissipate heat.