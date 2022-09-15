Technology

Redmi Note 11T Pro allegedly explodes: Video shows destroyed phone

Redmi Note 11T Pro allegedly explodes: Video shows destroyed phone

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 15, 2022, 05:06 pm 3 min read

Redmi Note 11T Pro is sold as Redmi K50i in India (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

The explosion of smartphones is always scary and can create a huge amount of panic among others who use similar models. In a recent incident, a Redmi Note 11T Pro (Redmi K50i in India) allegedly exploded in China. The incident came to light after a Twitter user named Piyush Bhaskar shared a video titled "Redmi Note 11T Pro blast in China."

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the years, we have heard several stories about Xiaomi's smartphones exploding. It was just a few days ago that a Redmi 6A's explosion allegedly resulted in the death of a woman.

We don't know what caused the blast of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. However, it has again raised serious questions about the safety and quality of Xiaomi devices.

Blast The phone's display is shattered and rear panel is melted

In the video shared, we can see a burnt Redmi Note 11T Pro. Its display is completely shattered. The rear panel is melted till the camera bump and is separated from the screen. We can also see the battery popping out. Fortunately, no one seems to have been hurt. The Twitter user did not share any details about what caused the explosion.

Twitter Post Check out the video to see the charred phone

Cause Xiaomi is yet to respond to the video

Xiaomi is yet to respond to the tweet containing the video of the charred phone. The reasons behind the Redmi Note 11T Pro catching fire are undetermined at the moment. The video suggests that the battery might have exploded. This can be caused by numerous factors, including manufacturing defects, overheating, use of third-party chargers, and tampering with the battery.

Specifications Redmi Note 11T Pro packs a 5,080mAh battery

Coming to its specifications, the Redmi Note 11T Pro features a punch-hole design and packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It flaunts a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, it sports a 20MP selfie snapper. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and houses a 5,080mAh battery.

Precaution How to prevent an accidental explosion?

There are certain things you can do to prevent your phone from accidentally exploding. Watch out for any popping or hissing sound from your phone, the smell of burning plastic/chemicals, or excessive heating. Unplug the device in such cases. Also, do not forget to get it checked from a service center. Don't charge overnight or use the device for a prolonged period.