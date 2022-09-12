Technology

Xiaomi Redmi 6A's explosion allegedly leads to woman's death

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 12, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

The blast has led to woman's death (Photo credit: Twitter/@Mdtalk16)

A shocking incident has come to light in India wherein a woman has allegedly died because of a smartphone blast. YouTuber MD Talk, who goes on Twitter as MD Talk YT (Manjeet), has claimed that his aunt's Redmi 6A exploded in the middle of the night, killing the woman. Xiaomi has responded to the YouTuber and said that it is investigating the case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the years, we have been hearing stories of how devices have injured users due to explosions or fires. The Redmi 6A's blast incident has once again raised safety concerns among individuals.

Although it's unclear from the most recent case whether excessive heating and overcharging were to blame, it's important to always watch out for the warning signs and put preventative measures into practice.

Incident What did the YouTuber say?

In a tweet dated September 9, YouTuber MD Talk, who has over 300,000 subscribers, claimed that his aunt died on September 8 due to an explosion caused by Redmi 6A. "She was sleeping & she kept the phone near her face on pillow side & after sometime her phone blast," said the YouTuber, adding that that "it's a responsibility of a brand to support."

Twitter Post Take a look at the incident's details shared by YouTuber

Hi @RedmiIndia @manukumarjain@s_anuj Yesterday in Night my Aunty found dead 😭, she was using Redmi 6A, she was sleeping she kept the phone near her face on pillow side after sometime her phone blast. It's a bad time for us. It's a responsibility of a brand to support🙏 pic.twitter.com/9EAvw3hJdO — MD Talk YT (Manjeet) (@Mdtalk16) September 9, 2022

Information Xiaomi's take on the incident

Xiaomi's India has responded to the YouTuber's tweet, which has been widely circulated on the social media. The brand said "At this point, our team is trying to get in touch with the affected family, and determine the cause of the incident."

Reasons Underlying causes behind explosions and fires

At present, it is unclear what led to the death of the woman. We should know more once the investigations by police and Xiaomi are complete. In general, numerous factors such as manufacturing defects, overheating and thermal problems, use of third-party chargers, and tampering with the battery could cause a short-circuit or explode the battery.

Instructions How to prevent these accidental damages?

Quickly unplug the device from charging if your device is extremely heated, emitting a burning plastic smell, or producing popping/hissing sounds. Allow it to cool down, and then take it to the service center and get it checked in case if it is having a manufacturing defect. Prevent it from dropping. Avoid direct sunlight and overcharging the device. Always use a compatible first-party charger.