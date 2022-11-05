Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 5?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 05, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in September 2021 with an aim to enhance the battle royale gaming scenario. Since its release, the game has drawn a lot of attention from mobile gamers in India's Android ecosystem. As a token of appreciation and to retain users, the game creators release redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to obtain in-game bonuses for free.

Free Fire MAX comes as a graphically improved version of Free Fire, the standard game.

The enhanced visuals, engaging gameplay, and rewards redemption program, all contribute to its popularity in India.

The game's redeemable codes offer players access to supplies without spending real money. Individuals with a large inventory have higher chances of survival and moving up the leaderboard rankings.

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few ground rules. For instance, only the people using the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Even though gamers can claim multiple codes in one sitting, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the 12-digit codes must be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid for Saturday, i.e., November 5. Redeem these to get free in-game bonuses. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9. FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, SARG-886A-V5GR. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. FF11-WFNP-P956, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA.

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by heading to the game's official redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Enter your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log into your account. Now, add a redeemable code in the text box and press "Confirm." Then, click on "Ok." You can pick your reward from the game's mail section after every successful redemption.