WhatsApp finally lets some beta users forward media with captions

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 28, 2022

Text captions for forwarded media files is only available to some Android beta users (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Forwarding media is one of the most attractive features of WhatsApp. However, the chances of one of them getting lost in other messages are quite high. Last week, we saw WhatsApp working on 'text captions' feature that could help these media files stand out. According to WABetaInfo, the company has now started rolling out 'text captions for forwarded media files' to some beta testers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Going back to interesting forwarded media files on WhatsApp is a tough ask. We have to scroll around to find what we're looking for.

The text captions should help with that hassle. Considering the importance of forwarded messages in the life of an average WhatsApp user, this is a major update.

This will certainly help enhance user experience.

Feature Users can add text captions to images, videos, GIFs, documents

As per WABetaInfo, some of the users who have downloaded WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.23.15 have the ability to forward media with an included text caption. Users with the feature will be able to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents with a text caption. With this, users will be able to find a forwarded media file by simply typing a word from the caption.

How A new message box will appear at the bottom

Until now, when you forwarded any media on WhatsApp, you were not presented with a chance to add text before it was sent. With the new feature, when you select a contact to forward media, a message box will show up at the bottom with space to enter the text caption. If you don't want the caption, tap the dismiss button within the box.

Availability Feature is only available to some lucky Android beta testers

Forwarding media with text captions was first spotted on WhatsApp beta for android 2.22.23.5. It was still under development then. Now, some lucky beta users have access to it. It should be noted that it is only available to Android beta users. The feature will be soon rolled out to iOS beta testers, before a wider release.