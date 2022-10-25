Technology

WhatsApp is working on fixing the logout screen bug

WhatsApp is working on fixing the logout screen bug

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 25, 2022, 06:27 pm 2 min read

The new feature is yet to be released to beta users

Recently, WhatsApp released an option where users could sync their existing accounts to their Android tablets. According to WABetaInfo, the popular social media app is now working on improving the logout screen, when using the app across multiple devices. The new feature is currently under development. Some beta users will soon get a glimpse of the feature.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp has consistently channeled efforts to innovate its platform and make it user-friendly.

In the face of stiff competition from other messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram, the Meta-owned company is now working on improving the user experience while using multiple devices

The latest feature may contribute to augmenting the usage of the app as it will eliminate a glitch that bothers people.

Log out Usually, the user has the control to log out

You can be logged out from WhatsApp due to the following reasons: When you modify the existing contact number linked to your account by going to 'Change Number' under 'Account.' When you voluntarily log out from your secondary device (tablet, desktop). When you choose to end the existing sessions on linked devices from your main device by selecting 'Linked Devices' from 'Settings.'

New feature The 'continue' option will allow you to resume your session

In addition to the above criteria, you may be logged out from your WhatsApp account as a result of technical glitches. To resolve this issue, the new feature will provide a 'Continue' option at the bottom of the dialogue box that says you have been logged out. This option will help you log back in.

Information WhatsApp is testing a feature to censor images

WhatsApp has been testing the blur tool on Desktop beta for a while. This feature is now available to some beta users via WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2241.2. It helps in hiding details of an image that you don't want others to see.