New leak reveals complete specifications of iQOO 11 series

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 25, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

The iQOO 11 series will come integrated with a Vivo V2 image signal processor chip (Representative image)

iQOO is gearing up for its upcoming smartphone line-up called the iQOO 11 series, which includes the standard iQOO 11 and 11 Pro. Now, the specifications of the devices have been leaked by industry insider Yogesh Brar. The handsets will get an AMOLED screen, 50MP triple camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 512GB storage, 200W fast charging, and more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iQOO 11 series will reportedly make its way to market in Q1 2023. However, Vivo's subsidiary has not yet provided an official date.

Looking at the leaked specifications, the handsets seem to be a promising deal for the buyers and a concern for leading companies in competition.

They will aim to strengthen the brand's presence in the upper mid-range and premium smartphone segments.

Design and display iQOO 11 will get a 144Hz E6 AMOLED screen

The iQOO 11 series should get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a glass back and triple camera arrangement. The standard iQOO 11 will pack a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen having a 144Hz refresh rate, whereas the 11 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel.

Information The handsets will boast a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The iQOO 11 will include a 50MP (OIS) GN5 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The 11 Pro will house 50MP (OIS) primary and ultra-wide cameras, and a 14.6MP (OIS) telephoto lens. Up front, they'll get a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals The Pro model will boast 200W fast charging

The iQOO 11 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handsets will boot Android 13-based OriginOS. The standard model will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The 11 Pro will house a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Information iQOO 11 series: Availability

The price and availability details of the iQOO 11 series will be announced at the time of its launch. Both the standard 11 and 11 Pro are tipped to debut in the first quarter of 2023.