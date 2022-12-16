Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for December 16: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 16, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India for Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced its multiplayer battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, in September 2021. Since its release, the game has been the subject of discussion for its enhanced visuals and rewards redemption program. Notably, it has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. As a token of appreciation, developers roll out redeemable codes, allowing individuals free access to a variety of exciting in-game items.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows players to compete with one another in order to improve their credit portfolio and leaderboard standings.

Within the game, individuals can acquire a range of bonuses using real money. However, not every player is willing to spend resources to make purchases.

Hence, developers at Garena distribute redeemable codes that grant gamers access to in-game items for free.

Codes are accessible once per person

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players must follow a few ground rules. For instance, only individuals using the Indian servers can claim the codes. Although a player can access multiple codes, every code can be redeemed by them just once. The alphanumeric codes can be claimed only via the rewards redemption page. They should be redeemed within 12 to 18 hours.

Here are the codes for December 16

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 16 can help access a range of exclusive items. These bonuses aim to improve the gaming experience of players on the battlefield. Take a look at the codes. ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR. FF11-WFNP-P956, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF10-GCGX-RNHY. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E.

Use these steps to redeem codes

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK details. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code, tap "Confirm," and then click on "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.