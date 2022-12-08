Technology

Instagram will now tell creators why their posts aren't recommended

Instagram will now tell creators why their posts aren't recommended

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 08, 2022, 02:52 pm 3 min read

Instagram has updated Account Status to help creators

Are you an Instagram creator? Have you ever wondered why one of your posts appeared on the 'Explore' page while another didn't? Well, Instagram's new transparency tool will tell you whether your content is eligible for recommendation or not. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to announce the new update. The new feature is built on the already existing 'Account Status' tool.

Why does this story matter?

Instagram has been busy this year with updates, including those aimed at making the platform more attractive to creators than TikTok.

However, the company's shadowbans have been a long-standing issue for creators. With the new update, influencers will have a better idea of what's affecting their reach and how to rectify the same.

The increased transparency is certainly a step in the right direction.

Instagram updated 'Account Status' to improve transparency

Instagram has decided to let creators know what affects the reach of their content with an update to 'Account Status.' Creators and professional accounts will be able to understand whether posts are eligible to be recommended to non-followers in places like Explore, Reels, and Feed Recommendations. This move will help creators and businesses who have been in the dark about Instagram's shadowbans.

Creators can see the status of their posts in dashboard

To see whether their content is approved to be recommended or not, creators can go to the 'Account Status' dashboard. To get to it, go to Profile > Menu > Settings > Account > Account Status. In the dashboard, creators can see whether their posts are approved to be recommended or are blocked from being shown in places like Explore tab.

Check out Mosseri's announcement about the new update

✅ Account Status Update ✅



We're expanding Account Status so professional accounts can understand if their content may be eligible to be recommended to non-followers.



Here’s how to get to it: Profile -> Menu -> Settings -> Account -> Account Status pic.twitter.com/QbxjQF06vR — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 7, 2022

Creators can appeal Instagram's decision from the Account Status dashboard

Instagram introduced Account Status last year to let users know where their account stands. It helps users see any content that's been removed from their profile and even appeal those decisions directly. The new update has no meaning for normal users. Influencers, on the other hand, can either edit or remove their blocked posts. They can also appeal Instagram's decision.

Instagram wants users to understand and fix issues

The new update to Account Status will help creators and businesses optimize their reach among non-followers. This will also help in cases where they are unaware of shadowbans or restrictions on reach. The company also has plans to expand the coverage of Account Status to Search and Suggested Accounts. The company wants users to understand and fix issues that affect their accounts.

Instagram will tell creators why content is in violation

In the Account Status dashboard, if creators come across a yellow alert, it means that some content of theirs violates the platform's policy. To learn more, they should tap on alert. They will be taken to sample posts that could violate Instagram's policies and an explainer on why they are in violation.