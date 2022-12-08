Technology

Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ launched: Check prices

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 08, 2022, 02:35 pm 2 min read

The Realme 10 series is available in three colorways (Photo credit : Realme)

Realme has launched its 10 Pro 5G series in India, including two handsets. Realme 10 Pro starts at Rs. 18,999 while the Realme 10 Pro+ bears a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. The handsets are available in Dark Matter, Hyperspace Gold, and Nebula Blue shades. They will go on sale via the official e-store, Flipkart, and leading outlets.

The Realme 10 Pro series was recently launched in China and has now arrived in India.

The handsets are competitively priced and offer an attractive design, a large display, a long-lasting battery life, 5G support, and good cameras.

Also, the Realme 10 Pro+ model is the first smartphone in India to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.

Both handsets offer a 120Hz refresh rate

The Reame 10 Pro and Pro+ smartphones sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out. The Pro model has a 2D frame design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner while the Pro+ variant gets curved edges and an in-display fingerprint reader. The 10 Pro and Pro+ feature a 6.7-inch LCD and AMOLED screen, respectively, with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The latter also gets 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

The smartphones boast 108MP main cameras

Realme 10 Pro flaunts a 108MP (f/1.75) primary snapper with Samsung HM6 sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera. Realme 10 Pro+ has a similar setup but with an additional 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Up front, both smartphones offer a 16MP (f/2.45) shooter.

The devices run on Android 13

Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ are fueled by Snapdragon 695 5G and Dimensity 1080 chipset, respectively. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handsets boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. Under the hood, they pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Pro model has 33W fast-charging support, while the Pro+ variant offers 67W fast-charging.

Realme 10 Pro series: Pricing and availability

The 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models of 10 Pro are priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants of 10 Pro+ bear price tags of Rs. 24,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The former will be available from December 16 while the latter will go on sale from December 14 via the official e-store, Flipkart, and leading outlets.