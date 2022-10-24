Technology

Starting tomorrow, WhatsApp will not work on these iPhones

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 24, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp will be discontinued on iPhones running version lower than iOS 12 (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp will stop working on certain iPhone models after October 24. The platform has planned to withdraw support for devices running firmware versions lower than iOS 12. The incompatible devices include iPhone 5 and 5c. Hence, the users with these models must either get a new handset that supports WhatsApp or find an alternative messaging app.

Context Why does this story matter?

Like with any other company, Apple discontinues support for old models with the release of new software versions because they simply cannot offer a good experience.

Once an OEM withdraws software support, other service providers gradually pull the plug.

WhatsApp is the latest to end support for these old iPhones—the 5 and 5c—which were released in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

First report WABetaInfo had revealed the development earlier this year

Earlier this year,WABetaInfo had reported that WhatsApp is planning to end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11. The report also included a WhatsApp screenshot that read: "Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 October 2022." Hence, from October 25, WhatsApp will not work on iPhone 5 and 5c.

Criteria Devices running iOS 12 and above will get WhatsApp support

WhatsApp is compatible with iPhones running iOS 12 and later. The iPhone 5s, 6, 6s, and above users can continue using WhatsApp. Unfortunately, iPhone 5 and 5c users won't be able to use WhatsApp anymore due to system requirements. If you have an affected iPhone, WhatsApp will push a notification about ending support when you open the app.

For uninterrupted WhatsApp usage, compatible devices need to be updated via Settings > General > Software Update. By clicking on "Download and Install," the installation can be completed. Once completed, the handset should be able to run WhatsApp without any issues.