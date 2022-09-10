Technology

Apple iPhone SE (2022) becomes costlier by Rs. 6,000

Apple iPhone SE (2022) becomes costlier by Rs. 6,000

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 10, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The iPhone SE (2022) offers support for 7.5W wireless charging

Apple has hiked the prices of the iPhone SE (2022) smartphone in India. The device was introduced in March this year at Rs. 43,900 for its base 4GB/64GB model. Now, following a Rs. 6,000 price hike, it will set you back by Rs. 49,900. The tech giant has raised the prices for all the storage configurations of the device.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple had introduced the iPhone SE (2022) to the world in March. Six months after the handset's debut, the tech giant has now increased its cost.

Although the company hasn't given an official explanation, the widening rupee-to-dollar exchange rate might be the cause of the price increase.

Additionally, rising costs of the components and logistics may be other factors behind Apple's move.

Design and display The smartphone gets IP67-rated water resistance

The iPhone SE (2022) offers an IP67-rated design, an aluminium frame, and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset gets a 4.7-inch (750x1334 pixels) Retina display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, nearly 326ppi density, 625-nits of peak brightness, and 65.4% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.3mm thick and weighs 144g.

Information The device features a 12MP main camera

The iPhone SE (2022) features a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera, along with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 7MP (f/2.2) shooter for selfies and video calling.

Internals The handset is equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone SE (2022) is fueled by an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It now boots iOS 15.6, and draws power from a 2,018mAh battery that supports 20W charging. For connectivity, the handset has support for 5G, nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. It also has stereo speakers.

The iPhone SE (2022) is offered in Black, White, and (PRODUCT)Red colors. Following the price hike, the device now costs Rs. 49,900, Rs. 54,900, and Rs. 64,900 for its 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 4GB/256GB models, respectively.