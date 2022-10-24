Technology

Solar eclipse October 25: When, where, and how to watch

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 24, 2022, 06:34 pm 3 min read

The partial eclipse on October 25 will be the last this year (Photo credit: NASA)

October 25 is an important day for sky gazers. Tomorrow, for the last time this year, the Moon will creep between the Sun and Earth to cause a solar eclipse. Like the first one this year, the second and last one will also be a partial eclipse. Now, let's have a look at the when, where, and how of this year's last solar eclipse.

When When will the eclipse happen?

The partial solar eclipse on October 25 will begin at 4:58 am EDT (2:28 pm IST) and will last till 9:01 am EDT (6:31 pm IST). It will be visible from the region covering Europe, the Middle East, northeast Africa, western and central Asia, North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. People in India will also get a glimpse of the eclipse.

Partial Sun, Moon, Earth won't be aligned perfectly on October 25

A partial eclipse is one where the Moon is between the Sun and Earth, but none of them are perfectly aligned. On October 25, the amount of Sun eclipsed will vary from region to region. It will range from 86.2% at the sunset over the West Siberian Plain to a barely perceptible dent on the Sun's disk in Spain and Algeria.

India In Ladakh, 60% of the Sun will be eclipsed

In India, the eclipse will start just before sunset and will be visible from most places. In Delhi, the eclipse will start at 4:29 pm. In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the eclipse will begin at 4:49 pm, 4:52 pm, and 5:14 pm, respectively. The eclipse has the maximum magnitude in Ladakh, where 60% of the Sun will be covered.

Careful Be careful while looking at the eclipse

It is a partial eclipse, true. But you still have to be careful. You may watch the eclipse with naked eyes, binoculars, or telescopes but don't forget to use dense filters to protect your eyes from focused solar rays. Just because part of the Sun's surface is blocked by the Moon, don't think that it is any less dangerous.

Information Duration of eclipse will diminish toward South India

In India, the duration and magnitude of the eclipse will diminish as we move toward south. The eclipse will last for 1.13 hours in Delhi, while it will end in 12 minutes in Chennai.

Live streaming You can even watch the eclipse online

Don't worry if you can't watch the eclipse in person. You can always go for the live-streaming option. The Royal Greenwich Observatory will stream the event tomorrow starting at 5:05 am EDT (2:35 pm IST). Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project will also host a livestream at 5 am EDT. Another streaming option will be available on TimeandDate.com at 4:40 pm EDT.