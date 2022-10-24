Technology

Porsche Garmin Epix 2 limited edition smartwatch launched: Check features

Porsche Garmin Epix 2 limited edition smartwatch launched: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 24, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

The Epix 2 limited edition smartwatch bears a 47mm circular case

Garmin has collaborated with Porsche to release a new limited edition smartwatch called, the Porsche x Garmin Epix 2. The wearable comes with exclusive watch faces and a Porsche-inspired design. It includes an AMOLED screen, 10ATM water resistance, and up to 16 days on a single full charge. The smartwatch is available in select regions for $1,250 (nearly Rs. 1.03 lakh).

Context Why does this story matter?

The significance of a limited edition watch is obvious - it adds exclusivity. People like to claim ownership of something a little more unique than the standard model.

Wearable brand Garmin aims to capitalize on the limited edition smartwatch market by collaborating with Porsche.

The watch model is identical to the regular Epix 2. However, it differs in terms of design and color scheme.

Design and display The smartwatch comes with 10ATM waterproofing

The Epix 2 limited edition smartwatch bears a Porsche-inspired design with an iconic black, silver, and red color scheme. The wearable gets a circular dial, multiple push buttons, a 22mm silicone strap, and a clasp that houses the Porsche logo. The smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED touch display with a sapphire glass screen for protection. It is equipped with 10ATM water resistance.

Features The wearable gets 16 days of battery backup

The Epix 2 limited edition smartwatch offers heart rate tracking and blood oxygen monitoring. It includes support for more than 60 sports modes, Garmin Pay contactless payments, GPS navigation, journey tracking, and music playback via Spotify and other streaming services. The wearable draws power from a battery pack that delivers up to 16 days of usage per charge.

Information The Epix 2 limited edition: Pricing and availability

The Epix 2 limited edition smartwatch is available in the US, UK, Canada, and the EU. It bears a price tag of $1,250 (around Rs. 1.03 lakh). The watch can be purchased from the brand's official e-store.