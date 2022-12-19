Technology

WhatsApp releases 'Accidental delete' feature: How to use it

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 19, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

The 'Accidental delete' feature is available to both Android and iOS users

WhatsApp has introduced a new 'Accidental delete' feature for both Android and iOS users. This feature comes to your rescue if you have sent a message to the wrong chat and deleted it only for yourself, instead of the recipient as well. You will have a five-second window within which you can reverse the delete action and hit the 'delete for everyone' option.

Why does this story matter?

One of WhatsApp's most notable features is the ability to delete messages in chats and it just got better.

You do not have to worry about embarrassing cross texts anymore, even if you ended up selecting 'delete for me', instead of 'delete for everyone.'

The newest feature can save you unnecessary hassle but for that, you will have to act quickly.

How to access the feature?

Once you have deleted the message, be it a personal chat or group conversation, a dialog box saying "Message deleted for me" will appear. In the same dialog box, you will also be able to see an "Undo" option. Once you select that, the message you just deleted will be restored. Now you can choose the delete option that clears the text for everyone.

WhatsApp is working on 'View Once' feature for text messages

Recently, WhatsApp launched the option to disable call notifications on the beta version for its desktop client. The company is also working on extending the 'View Once' feature for text messages. The message will be automatically deleted once it has been viewed by the recipient and cannot be accessed again. It is currently available on the Android beta channel.

WhatsApp has launched two new sticker apps as well

According to WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp has released two new sticker packs- A day of a Human and Bigg Boss 16. The former is available to users on Android, iOS, and Desktop, while the latter is seemingly limited to India.