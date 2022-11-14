Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 14: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 14, 2022, 09:55 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

To enhance the battle royale gaming experience on mobile devices, Garena introduced Free Fire MAX, which has amassed a sizable fan base in India's Android ecosystem. Due to its improved visuals and exhilarating gameplay, it has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google's Play Store. For this reason, the creators show their appreciation by distributing 12-digit codes that players can redeem for free in-game items.

Why does this story matter?

Whether you are playing alone or with friends, engaging on a battleground necessitates the use of various tools and strategies.

Hence, Free Fire MAX codes allow players to acquire a range of exclusive in-game supplies, which they can use from their inventory when fighting on the forefront.

Redeemable codes are helpful for gamers who are unwilling to spend resources on collectibles.

Redeemable codes are exclusive to Indian servers

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must follow some basic rules. Although they can redeem multiple codes in one sitting, every code is redeemable only once per gamer. The 12-digit codes are exclusive to individuals on the Indian servers. Gamers must redeem the codes via the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of distribution.

Here are the codes for November 14

Using the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. November 14, players can amass various in-game supplies. EBDG-FXDR-EC2F, VGBY-EDFV-RN5M, 34HN-RJUV-YCRF, XDBN-RJKT-6O7Y OBVX-KNAB-VQCX, FFXV-GG8N-U4YB, FFE4-E0DI-KX2D, HK9X-P6XT-E2ET FFPL-NZUW-MALS, FFMC-2SJL-KXSB, FFMC-LJES-SCR7, FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL F2AY-SAH5-CCQH, 5FBK-P6U2-A6VD, 5XMJ-PG7R-H49R, SARG-886A-V5GR FFBC-T7P7-N2P2, FFPL-PQXX-ENMS, FFX6-0C2I-IVYU, FFXV-GG8N-U4YB

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Further, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Now, tap on "Ok." Every successful redemption will yield a reward that you can pick from the game's mail section.