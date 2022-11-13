Technology

iPhone 14-series to get Emergency SOS via satellite this month

The 'Emergency SOS via satellite' feature will be rolled out in the US and Canada

Apple is set to introduce Emergency SOS via satellite for both Pro and non-Pro models of the iPhone 14 series later this month. The feature will be available to users in the US and Canada, allowing them to connect directly to a satellite and enable messaging emergency services when cellular/Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable. It will even offer Find My app accessibility for location sharing.

Why does this story matter?

Apple doesn't want to compromise on the safety features of the latest iPhones. Just a few days ago, the brand's Advanced Manufacturing Fund made a $450 million investment in the Emergency SOS via satellite facility.

Most of the funding is going to Globalstar (a worldwide satellite service) for improving its satellite network and ground stations so that iPhone users get reliable connectivity during emergencies.

How will the feature work?

Emergency SOS via satellite will be a life-saving feature on iPhone 14 series. When an iPhone user makes a request, the message will be received by one of Globalstar's 24 satellites. From there, it will be sent down to custom ground stations. Once received at a strategic location, the message will be forwarded to emergency services (or Apple-trained emergency specialists) that will dispatch assistance.

How to enable Emergency SOS via satellite?

In the absence of networks or SOS connectivity, you can text emergency services via satellite by clicking on "Emergency Text via Satellite." Select "Report Emergency" and answer the questions. You can also notify your location and the nature of the emergency to your emergency contacts. For a satellite connection, follow the on-screen instructions. Once connected, continue following the given steps while sending texts.

What about its availability?

In an official newsroom post, Apple has announced that Emergency SOS via satellite for the iPhone 14 series would be launched later this month. It will be available to customers in the US and Canada. The new feature may be pushed through a software update.