Technology

AirPods Pro 2's battery capacity revealed by 3C certification

AirPods Pro 2's battery capacity revealed by 3C certification

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 05, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) offers Bluetooth 5.3, AAC codec, and multi-point connectivity with other Apple products

The second-generation AirPods Pro's battery capacity has been revealed by 3C certification. According to the listing, each bud houses a 49.7mAh battery. The charging case packs a 523mAh battery. The earphones offer six hours of playback per charge with Active Noise Cancellation turned on. The case provides an additional backup of 24 hours. Here's everything about the latest flagship TWS earbuds from Apple.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple has always refrained from revealing the battery capacity of its products. And usually, a certification site/regulatory listing makes the information public.

The second-generation AirPods Pro was announced alongside the iPhone 14 line-up on September 7. Four weeks later, we are now learning about its battery capacity, thanks to 3C certification.

The earbuds bear a marginally higher battery capacity than the last version.

Differences AirPods Pro (2nd generation v/s 1st generation): Battery comparison

On the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), each earbud packs a 49.7mAh battery, which is nearly 15% bump in the capacity than the AirPods Pro (1st generation) which houses 43.24mAh cell in each bud. Additionally, a slight bump in the battery capacity can also be seen on the charging case of the new AirPods Pro (523mAh vs 519mAh).

Design and display The earbuds get touch control for volume adjustment

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) retains the design of its predecessor, having an in-ear fit, swappable silicone tips, and stem on the side. It offers IPX4 water resistance. The new addition to the earbuds is the touch control for volume adjustment. The earbuds also house a vent system for pressure equalization. The charging case has a Lightning port and a speaker at the bottom.

Information The earbuds support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) packs an H2 chipset, high-excursion Apple audio driver with a dynamic range amplifier, an inward-facing microphone, and dual beamforming microphones. It features Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and Adaptive Transparency mode.