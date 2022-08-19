Technology

Apple releases new iOS, iPadOS updates amid major security issues

Apple releases new iOS, iPadOS updates amid major security issues

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 19, 2022, 02:57 pm 2 min read

The iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 also brings Live Sports features to iPhones and iPads (Photo credit: 9To5Mac)

Apple has urged iPhone, iPad, and Macbook users to update their devices immediately after it was revealed that the devices face major security concerns. The vulnerabilities essentially allow hackers to gain full control of the device. The company has released iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.5.1 to fix the issue. It said that the update "is recommended for all users."

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple had released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 last month. When the company updates the operating system again within a month, it simply means that there are some serious concerns.

Indeed, the issues are quite serious. Any security vulnerability that potentially gives hackers full access to devices is no joke.

It needs to be seen if these issues have caused any damage.

Apple has rolled out iOS 15.6.1 to address two security concerns. One named CVE-2022-32894 is a vulnerability in the iPhone kernel which can be used to execute arbitrary codes. The other called CVE-2022-32893 affects the WebKit engine (it powers Safari). This flaw could also allow arbitrary code execution. iPhones and iPads running on iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are vulnerable to these issues.

Information Which are the affected devices?

The devices that are affected by the security vulnerabilities are iPhone models later than 6s, all iPad Pro variants, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th generation), iPad touch (7th generation), iPad 4 and later, and MacBooks running MacOS Monterey.

Exploitation Apple noted that the issues may have been actively exploited

Apple has confirmed that the security issues could have been actively exploited by hackers. However, the company did not mention the extent of the damage. These issues essentially allowed hackers to gain full admin access to the affected devices. This means that they will be able to execute any code as if they are the original user.

Before you update your iPhone or iPad, don't forget to backup your device. Also, make sure that your phone or tablet is plugged into power. Now, go to 'Settings' and head to 'General.' Then, tap 'Software update.' Click on 'Download and install.'