Technology

Lenovo Legion Y70, Pad Pro launched: Check features and price

Lenovo Legion Y70, Pad Pro launched: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 19, 2022, 01:09 pm 3 min read

The Lenovo Legion Y70 houses 5,047 sq. mm. of VC cooling area (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has debuted its latest gaming smartphone, called the Lenovo Legion Y70. It starts at CNY 2,970 (around Rs. 34,800). The device's key features include a 144Hz Dolby Vision display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 18GB of RAM, 640GB of storage, and 68W fast-charging. The brand has also introduced its new gaming-focused tablet, the Xiaoxin Pad Pro (2022).

Context Why does this story matter?

Mobile gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries and gaming smartphones are now the most lucrative assets for brands such as ASUS, Nubia, Black Shark, and Lenovo.

The all-new Lenovo Legion Y70 takes on the ROG Phone 6 series and RedMagic 7S line-up.

The handset is designed for gamers. It packs top-of-the-line specifications and new-age features while being priced aggressively.

Design and display The device has a 144Hz AMOLED screen

The Lenovo Legion Y70 bears a punch-hole cut-out at the top-center, an aviation-grade aluminium body, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a dual-tone design. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.9mm thick and weighs 209g. The handset sports a 6.67-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision.

Information It offers a 50MP main camera with OIS

In the rear camera department, the Lenovo Legion Y70 boasts a 50MP primary snapper with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the phone

The Lenovo Legion Y70 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 640GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based ZUI 14. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. It houses dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Key features Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro (2022): Highlights

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro (2022) features JBL-powered speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro (2022) sports an 11.2-inch QXGA+ (1536x2560 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 600-nits maximum brightness. Its Snapdragon 870 SoC variant packs 8GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 1300T SoC model houses 6GB RAM, both with 128GB of storage. The device gets an 8,200mAh battery with 68W fast-charging (Snapdragon model) and 30W fast-charging (MediaTek version).

Information It has a 13MP rear camera

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro (2022) features a single 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash. For video calls and selfies, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Pocket-pinch What is the pricing of these latest Lenovo products?

The Lenovo Legion Y70 can be pre-ordered starting at CNY 2,970 (around Rs. 34,800) for its base 8GB/128GB model. The open sales start on August 22 in China. The Xiaoxin Pad Pro (2022) costs CNY 2,199 (nearly Rs. 25,750) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,260) for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. It is now available to pre-order and sales will begin August 24.