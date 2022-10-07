Technology

Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available: Should you buy?

Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 07, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 Plus offers Emergency SOS via satellite

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus model is now up for grabs in India starting at Rs. 89,900. The handset can be purchased from the brand's official website and leading retail stores in five colorways, including Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone 14 Plus offers a bigger display and battery than the regular iPhone 14 model. But should you buy it?

Design and display The device gets 1,200-nits of maximum brightness

The iPhone 14 Plus sports a notch for Face ID and looks similar to the iPhone 13 range. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and Ceramic Shield glass protection. It comes with an aluminium frame and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Information It flaunts 12MP front-facing camera with autofocus

The iPhone 14 Plus is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, which consists of a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, along with a dual-LED flash. On the front, it has a 12MP (f/1.9) selfie camera with autofocus.

Internals The handset is backed by an A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 14 Plus is powered by A15 Bionic SoC, which comes paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device is shipped with iOS 16. Under the hood, it packs a 4,325mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Emergency SOS via satellite, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and Lightning port.

Information iPhone 14 Plus: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 14 Plus bears a price tag of Rs. 89,900, Rs. 99,900, and Rs. 1,19,900, for its 6GB/128GB, 6GB/256GB, and 6GB/512GB configurations, respectively. It is available for purchase via Apple's official website and leading online retail channels.

Verdict Should you buy the iPhone 14 Plus?

If you are planning to switch to iOS and want a device with a bigger screen and better battery backup than the regular iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus is a good choice. Otherwise, you can opt for the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Pixel 7 Pro, which offer a better display, a superior camera setup, a powerful chipset, and a larger battery.