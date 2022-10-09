Technology

WhatsApp's paid plan for business users debuts via beta program

WhatsApp's paid plan for business users debuts via beta program

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 09, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp Premium's launch date in India is unknown (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp's premium subscription service, called WhatsApp Premium, is now available for beta business users, according to WABetainfo. The instant messaging platform has not made any official announcements yet, so the pricing and the launch date of the new service remain unknown. Those who have enrolled in the beta program can take advantage of all the additional features that are contained therein.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp had been gearing up to introduce a subscription service for businesses since May.

After months of speculation, it has been finally made available, at least to select beta testers in some countries. A broader rollout is expected to happen soon.

Using the premium plan, businesses will be able to use some advanced features like improved ways to reach customers and link multiple devices.

This is how the WhatsApp Premium subscription service looks like (Photo credit: WABetainfo)

A custom business link is a unique short link that allows customers to find a business's WhatsApp landing page and initiate a conversation. This "link name" can be changed once every 90 days. It expires once the subscription is canceled, at which point other companies may claim it. A business using a customized link corresponding to its name can help customers access it better.

Feature #2 The premium service brings upgraded multi-device connectivity

Another feature offered by WhatsApp Premium is improved multi-device connectivity. Businesses using the subscription plan can use the same account on up to 10 devices simultaneously. This is really helpful if multiple employees/users want to use the same WhatsApp account to manage conversations or message their clients. Additionally, this facility allows businesses to initiate video calls with up to 32 participants at a time.

Availability How to get WhatsApp Premium?

WhatsApp Premium is currently available to certain business accounts, which can access it by installing the app's latest beta version on Android and iOS devices. The subscription service is rolling out in select countries, and details regarding its Indian availability are unknown. Users can begin their subscription by paying a certain amount and enabling "WhatsApp Premium" under Settings. They can unsubscribe anytime they want.