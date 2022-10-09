Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 9?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 09, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's multiplayer battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, has amassed a sizable user base in India. Due to its enhanced graphics and rewards redemption program, it has become one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store. Using the redeemable codes, players can earn a range of exciting in-game items for free. These bonuses help individuals improve their performance on the battlefield.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released back in September 2021. The game's widespread popularity among players is largely attributed to its graphics, engaging gameplay, and frequent updates.

Additionally, the developers regularly distribute redeemable codes to players, enabling them to get free access to extra in-game resources like new characters, skins, weapons, and more.

With the aid of these bonuses, players can climb the leaderboard rankings.

Details Codes can be redeemed only via Indian servers

Players can claim multiple codes, but every code can be redeemed by them only once. The 12-digit Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e. October 9, can be used to get diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more for free. The alphanumeric codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. They can only be redeemed using the Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for October 9

The Free Fire MAX codes listed below can be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption website. HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, PQR3-BKUI-7LT7. FSDR-FKUI-YVGR, FBTU-6BFY-TBT7, FBJU-T6RF-T1RT, FBTU-6JKI-E8E7. FLU8-HG8R-BHT4, FIIF-GI8E-O49F.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Head to the rewards redemption page of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Google, Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or VK credentials and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap "Confirm," and then press "Ok." For every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section within 24 hours.