Tripura flood: 380 people homeless, rivers flow above danger level

Unabating rainfall in the South Tripura district has left around 380 people from 116 families homeless. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that the affected families have been shifted to seven relief camps in Belonia. So far, no deaths or injuries have been reported due to the heavy downpour. However, one drowning incident was reported in the West Tripura district on July 4.

Flood alert Several rivers flowing above danger level The Muhuri River in Belonia crossed the danger level, flowing at 24.80 meters at 6:00pm on Tuesday. The Lawgang River also flowed above the expected flood level, recording a water level of 21.90 meters at Shantirbazar during the same time. Meanwhile, the Bijoy River in the Sepahijala district was flowing above its bed level, as reported by The Indian Express.

Weather warning IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for South Tripura The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20cm) at a few places in the South Tripura district on Wednesday. Extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in some areas of the district. The IMD has predicted similar weather conditions for the Gomati, Sepahijala, and West Tripura districts on Thursday.

Disaster preparedness Mock drills underway to prevent flood disaster In light of last year's devastating floods, which killed 38 people and affected over 17 lakh, the Tripura government is taking preventive measures. The state has started early preparedness mock drills to avoid a repeat of last year's disaster. A full-scale flood and landslide mock drill will be conducted at 12 locations in Agartala on Wednesday as part of a broader state-wide initiative.