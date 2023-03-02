Politics

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly election results: Counting of votes begins

Mar 02, 2023

The Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagalanad were held earlier in February

The northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland went to polls last month to elect a new Assembly. The counting of votes has begun at 8:00 am on Thursday, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Interestingly, most exit polls earlier predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain Tripura and Nagaland, where it is part of the ruling coalitions.

Counting begins with postal ballots

According to the ECI's official website, the counting of votes on Thursday will begin with the counting of the postal ballots, followed by the votes polled in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The vote-counting exercise has reportedly begun under a three-tier security arrangement involving the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Counting of votes on 178 seats underway

Notably, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya have 60 seats Assembly seats each. However, the counting of votes on only 178 of the 180 seats is underway as polling was held only in 59 constituencies each in Meghalaya and Nagaland. While BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi won unopposed from Nagaland's Akuluto, polling in Meghalaya's Sohiong was earlier deferred after United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh's demise.

Polling in 3 states held last month

To recall, the 2023 Assembly elections in Tripura were held in a single phase on February 16. Later, on February 27, both the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland went to the polls. These marked the first round of elections scheduled for this year.

BJP-IPFT alliance leading in 39 Tripura seats

According to NDTV, the ruling BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance is ahead in 39 seats in Tripura, Congress+Left in 15 seats, and Tipra Motha Party (TMP) in six seats. In Meghalaya, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) is leading on 22 seats, BJP in 10 seats, Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 10, UDP in eight, Congress in six, and others in three seats.

Congress ahead only in 1 seat in Nagaland

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, the ruling BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) coalition is reportedly ahead in 49 seats, as per NDTV. The Naga People's Front (NPF) is leading in seven seats, while the Congress is ahead only in one seat and others in three seats. To note, the majority mark required to form the government in all these three states is 31 seats.