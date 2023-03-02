Politics

Election results: BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; NPP in Meghalaya

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Mar 02, 2023, 10:48 am 2 min read

Assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland marked the first round of elections scheduled for this year

The 2023 Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland were held in February. The counting of votes began on Thursday, and the early trends reportedly showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliances are set to win Nagaland and Tripura. However, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) led by Conrad Sangma is expected to retain Meghalaya. Here's everything to know.

All 3 states have 60 Assembly seats each

To note, the states of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya have 60-seat Legislative Assemblies. While the Tripura elections were held on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland went to polls on February 27. The counting of votes began at 8:00 am on Thursday, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). The majority mark required to form the government in these states is 31 seats.

Counting of votes on 178 seats underway

Currently, the counting of votes on only 178 of the 180 Assembly seats across the three states is underway, as only 59 constituencies each in Meghalaya and Nagaland went to polls earlier. BJP leader Kazheto Kinimi was elected unopposed from Nagaland's Akuluto constituency earlier, while polling for Meghalaya's Sohiong seat was postponed after United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh's demise last month.

BJP-IPFT alliance leading in Tripura

In Tripura, early trends showed that the ruling BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance is leading on 31 seats (as of 10:45 am on Thursday), according to NDTV. Meanwhile, the Congress-Left alliance is ahead in 16 seats and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which made its electoral debut in these polls, is leading on 12 seats, and others are ahead in one seat.

BJP-NDPP coalition set to sweep Nagaland

As for Nagaland, the ruling BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) coalition is likely set for a massive victory as it is leading on 40 seats, according to NDTV. On the other hand, the Naga People's Front (NPF) is leading on five seats, while the Congress is ahead only in one seat. However, the others are leading on 14 seats.

CM Sangma-led NPP leads in 22 Meghalaya seats

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) is currently leading on 22 Assembly seats, while the UDP is ahead in eight seats, according to NDTV. Moreover, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP are leading on seven seats each, and the Congress is ahead in six constituencies. Others are currently leading in nine seats.