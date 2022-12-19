Technology

Google drops new multisearch and search-in-video features: How to use

Google drops new multisearch and search-in-video features: How to use

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 19, 2022, 06:36 pm 2 min read

The latest search features are available in English at present (Photo credit: Google)

Google has released two new features—multisearch and search-in-video—for its Google Search app. The former works on pictures, and is an image- and text-based search option. The latter option will help you easily locate which parts of the video are pertinent to your search query. They are currently available in English and will be available in Hindi soon.

Why does this story matter?

The multisearch option can be considered similar to searching with the Google Lens option. You can find the related answer to your query even if you have only an image at hand or if you are unable to articulate your search query.

This feature was initially announced in April. It is already available in the US and has finally been released in India.

How to use the multisearch feature?

The mutisearch option is handy, especially if you happen to like the pattern on a piece of clothing and want to check out more options of a similar kind. All you have to do is take a snapshot and hit search. Add a text caption that goes along with your query, for instance, "dress" and the related search items will pop up.

Check out how the multisearch option works

💠 Finding a notebook & a dress in Ikat? No dikkat 💠



Multisearch lets you take pictures or screenshots & add text to your query - just like naturally pointing at something & asking a question about it.

Coming 🔜in multiple Indian languages, starting with Hindi.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/ZtXKtnHsGD — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

"Search in the video" feature is also available on YouTube

The latest "Search in the video" feature, as the name suggests, will allow you to search within a video. This option is also available on YouTube. You will find the in-video search option below the video window. Based on your search query, it will display the specific results and will redirect you to the part of the video that matches your query.

Here's how to use the in-video search option

Do you struggle with skipping to the good part of the video? 👀

▶ ──🔘── 19:19

We're piloting the ability to search within videos on your phone's Search app. Just type in your query using the ‘Search in video’ feature & find exactly what you’re looking for.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/G3KIhpO7ow — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

Google Search simultaneous results to get support for more languages

Google has made it possible for users in India to look at search page results in Engish and Hindi simultaneously. The company is planning to extend this option across Tamil, Telegu, Bengali, and Marathi, languages in 2023.