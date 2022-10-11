Technology

Google Pixel Watch will get 3 years of WearOS updates

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 11, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Pixel Watch is offered in Bluetooth-only and Bluetooth+LTE variants (Photo credit: Google)

Just a few days after its debut, Google has now released a short document on the software updates for its first-ever smartwatch. According to the information that has been made public, the Pixel Watch will receive WearOS updates until at least October 2025, which means three years of updates. The software tweaks will be related to security, new features, and fixes for bugs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google's approach to software updates for its smartwatch suggests that the brand intends to give its first-ever wearable a treatment similar to its Pixel smartphones.

The Pixel Watch will get updates for at least three years from the moment the watch goes on sale.

Such assurances from the brand will elicit responses from potential buyers who might be hesitating to purchase the wearable.

Throughout the three-year duration, Pixel Watch users will receive multiple WearOS updates. The smartwatch will also get "Feature Drops" that are usually released every quarter. But it is unclear if these feature drops for the watch will coincide with those for the Pixel handsets. Google also states that the security patches will be rolled out in a "regular" manner, which means once a month.

Design and display Pixel Watch comes in a single 41mm case size

The Pixel Watch features a circular dial and a stainless steel body. On the right, it has a tactical crown and a push button. The wearable comes in a 41mm case. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, with 320ppi pixel density, 1,000-nits maximum brightness, Always-on displau feature, and 19 customizable faces. It is equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and boasts 50m water resistance.

Internals The wearable offers ECG with Afib alerts

The Pixel Watch is powered by an Exynos 9110 chipset, paired with a co-processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. It boots WearOS 3.5 and packs a 294mAh battery with one-day backup. The smartwatch supports a range of health and fitness featuers, including heart rate and sleep monitoring, SpO2, and ECG with Afib alerts. It gets Fitbit integration as well.