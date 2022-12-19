Technology

Samsung Galaxy A04, A04e launched in India: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 19, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy A04 and A04e measure 9.1mm in thickness

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A04 and A04e as its latest budget smartphones in India. Both devices pack an HD+ screen, dual rear cameras, up to 1TB of expandable storage, a MediaTek Helio P35 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. The A04 and A04e start at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 9,299, respectively. They will be up for grabs in India from tomorrow onward.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung has a strong presence in India's heavily crowded sub-Rs. 15,000 market.

The brand is targeting budget-conscious buyers with its latest offerings, the A04 and A04e. The handsets follow the footsteps of the recently launched M04 and join the previously announced A04s.

Both A04 models share the same display, chipset, and battery but differ in the rear camera section and RAM/storage parameters.

The devices pack a 60Hz LCD panel

The Galaxy A04 and A04e sport a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, they have a glossy finish with two cut-outs for cameras. The handsets are equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The A04 is offered in Green, Black, and Copper colorways. The A04e comes in Light Blue and Copper shades.

The Galaxy A04 offers a 50MP main snapper

On the rear, the Galaxy A04 and A04e include a 50MP (f/1.8) and 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera, respectively, along with a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor and an LED flash. For selfies, the handsets feature a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

A 5,000mAh battery fuels the smartphones

The Galaxy A04 and A04e are backed by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The A04 comes in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants, whereas the A04e is offered in 3GB/32GB, 3GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB models. The devices boot Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The handsets will be available from December 20 onward

The Galaxy A04 costs Rs. 11,999 for its 4GB/64GB configuration and Rs. 12,999 for its 4GB/128GB model. The Galaxy A04e is priced at Rs. 9,299, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 11,499 for its 3GB/32GB, 3GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB variants, respectively. Both phones will be available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and select partner retail stores starting December 20.