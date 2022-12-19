Samsung Galaxy A04, A04e launched in India: Check price, features
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A04 and A04e as its latest budget smartphones in India. Both devices pack an HD+ screen, dual rear cameras, up to 1TB of expandable storage, a MediaTek Helio P35 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. The A04 and A04e start at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 9,299, respectively. They will be up for grabs in India from tomorrow onward.
Why does this story matter?
- Samsung has a strong presence in India's heavily crowded sub-Rs. 15,000 market.
- The brand is targeting budget-conscious buyers with its latest offerings, the A04 and A04e. The handsets follow the footsteps of the recently launched M04 and join the previously announced A04s.
- Both A04 models share the same display, chipset, and battery but differ in the rear camera section and RAM/storage parameters.
The devices pack a 60Hz LCD panel
The Galaxy A04 and A04e sport a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, they have a glossy finish with two cut-outs for cameras. The handsets are equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The A04 is offered in Green, Black, and Copper colorways. The A04e comes in Light Blue and Copper shades.
The Galaxy A04 offers a 50MP main snapper
On the rear, the Galaxy A04 and A04e include a 50MP (f/1.8) and 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera, respectively, along with a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor and an LED flash. For selfies, the handsets feature a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
A 5,000mAh battery fuels the smartphones
The Galaxy A04 and A04e are backed by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The A04 comes in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants, whereas the A04e is offered in 3GB/32GB, 3GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB models. The devices boot Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
The handsets will be available from December 20 onward
The Galaxy A04 costs Rs. 11,999 for its 4GB/64GB configuration and Rs. 12,999 for its 4GB/128GB model. The Galaxy A04e is priced at Rs. 9,299, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 11,499 for its 3GB/32GB, 3GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB variants, respectively. Both phones will be available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and select partner retail stores starting December 20.