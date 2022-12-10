Technology

Samsung Galaxy M04 goes official in India: Should you buy?

The Galaxy M04 runs on Android 12 (Photo credit: Samsung)

After several teasers, Samsung has finally made the Galaxy M04 official in India. As for the key highlights, the entry-level device bears an HD+ LCD screen, dual rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The brand also promises two major OS updates and four years of security patches. However, should you consider this phone?

Let's have a look at Galaxy M04's specifications first

The Galaxy M04 sports a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it has a monotone design with two cut-outs for cameras. The handset is offered in Shadow Black and Sea Glass Green colorways. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD panel, which gets a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It offers a 13MP primary camera

The Galaxy M04 offers a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 5MP front-facing camera.

The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery

Galaxy M04 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

How much does it cost?

The Galaxy M04 will be up for grabs from December 16 onward. It starts at Rs. 8,499 for its 4GB/64GB configuration. The handset will be available for purchase via Samsung's official India website, Amazon, and select retail outlets.

Should you buy the Galaxy M04?

If you are looking for a Samsung handset in the sub-Rs. 10,000 range, you can go for the Galaxy M04. This entry-level smartphone appears to be a promising purchase due to its large display, multiple cameras, a gaming-focused chipset, expandable RAM and storage, and a long-lasting battery. Additionally, it will also get two upcoming Android updates and four years of security updates.