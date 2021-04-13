NVIDIA has revealed a unique partnership with MediaTek at its GPU Technology Conference. NVIDIA will be using the fellow Taiwanese chipmaker's ARM expertise to create SDKs for a reference platform that can eventually herald GeForce graphics to Chromebooks. This could give the usually underpowered Chromebooks access to an energy efficient approach to ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI, thanks to NVIDIA's RTX GPUs.

No Microsoft ARM hardware with NVIDIA GPUs coming to Linux, not Windows

This new development isn't restricted to Chromebooks, but also extends to Linux PCs and NVIDIA's own developer kits. Interestingly, support for Windows is conspicuous by its absence, despite some of Microsoft's Surface series of laptops being ARM-based. Just don't expect anything soon, because the reference design has no specific timeline. Actual commercial products combining ARM hardware with RTX GPUs will certainly take longer.

Quote MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai underscores potential of GPU integration

"We look forward to using our technology and working with NVIDIA to bring the power of GPUs to the ARM PC platform for gaming, content creation and much more. GPU acceleration will be a huge boost for the ARM ecosystem," said MediaTeK's CEO Rick Tsai.

Details GPU integration will allow light gaming and content creation

Tsai mentioned that the RTX GPUs could be used for gaming and content creation. This will indeed extend the utility of Chromebooks from basic web browsing and light productivity tasks to gaming and content creation. However, these Chromebooks would not be able to match the performance of laptops and desktops with discrete graphics due to thermal and power constraints.

All chromed up Improved hardware with powerful graphics will elevate app quality