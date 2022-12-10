Technology

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro launched: Check price, features

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro launched: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 10, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek MT9216 chipset

OnePlus has introduced another smart TV, called the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro, in India. The device gets a 55-inch 4K LED panel, Android TV 10 OS, built-in Google Assistant, and a 24W speaker setup with Dolby Audio. It bears a price tag of Rs. 39,999 and will be available for purchase via the brand's e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline channels starting December 13.

Why does this story matter?

In addition to advancing in the smartphone and wearables segments, OnePlus is actively working on expanding its smart TV portfolio in India.

The brand's latest television will draw in buyers looking for a large-screen 4K Android TV with noteworthy specifications in the sub-Rs. 40,000 range.

In India's television market, it will take on the offerings from Samsung, Sony, and others in this price segment.

The smart TV is equipped with a 24W speaker setup

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro sports a conventional design with thin bezels and a 24W speaker setup featuring Dolby Audio. It bears a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with HDR10/HDR10+ certification, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and MEMC technology. The television packs a Gamma Engine, which helps deliver dynamic contrast and vibrant colors. It also uses noise reduction and color space mapping.

The device packs 8GB of onboard storage

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is fueled by a 64-bit MediaTek MT9216 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device boots Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 and offers built-in Google Assistant for hands-free accessibility. It is equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet slot, and an optical port.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro sports a price tag of Rs. 39,999 in India. The television will be up for grabs in the country from December 13 onward via the brand's official online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner offline channels. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on purchases via ICICI Bank cards until December 25.