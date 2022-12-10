Technology

#DealOfTheDay: ASUS ROG Strix G17 gets Rs. 37,000 discount

#DealOfTheDay: ASUS ROG Strix G17 gets Rs. 37,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 10, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

The ROG Strix G17 (‎G713IE-HX040W) offers up to 32GB of RAM

ASUS's ROG series laptops are designed to provide top-tier gaming performance along with effective operation during heavy workloads. The ROG Strix G17 (‎G713IE-HX040W) is an excellent offering with a bevy of performance-oriented features. It packs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The device is currently selling with attractive discounts via Amazon. Take a look.

Everything to know about the deal

The ROG Strix G17 (‎G713IE-HX040W) bears a price tag of Rs. 1,21,990 for its configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. However, it is now being sold via Amazon for Rs. 84,990, which translates into Rs. 37,000 discount. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,750 off via Federal Bank Credit Cards. Exchange benefits of up to Rs. 11,100 are also available.

The laptop boasts of 144Hz LCD screen

The ROG Strix G17 (‎G713IE-HX040W) features an attractive design with narrow bezels, aluminum chassis, a redesigned light bar (beneath the chassis), a 4-zone RGB-backlit chiclet keyboard, and a large trackpad. The laptop bears a massive 17.3-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and Adaptive-Sync technology. The device measures 214mm in thickness and weighs 2.4kg.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.0b slot

The ROG Strix G17 (‎G713IE-HX040W) includes two Type-A ports, two Type-C sockets, one HDMI 2.0b slot, a 2.5G LAN port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device packs 1TB of SSD storage

The ROG Strix G17 (‎G713IE-HX040W) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of onboard NVMe M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home. It packs a 90Wh battery which offers up to eight hours of usage and supports 200W fast charging.