Sony has launched the Xperia Pro model in the US as a flagship 'professional smartphone.' It is designed for professional photographers who own a Sony Alpha camera or camcorder. The handset features a 4K HDR OLED display, a dedicated micro-HDMI port, 5G connectivity, a triple rear camera setup, and a flagship-grade Snapdragon 865 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Sony Xperia Pro: At a glance

The Sony Xperia Pro features a conventional display with prominent bezels on the top and bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) HDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The display offers 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Sony Xperia Pro houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Camera features The handset offers a host of pro-grade features

Thanks to the micro-HDMI connector, you can connect the Xperia Pro to a compatible camera or camcorder to get the live feed on the phone's 4K OLED display. You can even transfer the video footage from the camera to an FTP server using the handset's 5G connectivity. There is also a CineAlta-powered Creator mode for hi-end cinematography.

Internals Under the hood

The Sony Xperia Pro is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It boots Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Xperia Adaptive Charging and USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging. It also offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a micro-HDMI port, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability