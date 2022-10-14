Technology

Pixel 7 Pro receives top scores in DXOMARK's camera rankings

The Pixel 7 Pro captures 4K videos at 60fps via front and rear cameras

Google's latest flagship model, the Pixel 7 Pro, is now leading the charts for DXOMARK's ultra-premium camera rankings. The device has obtained an overall camera score of 147. It comes with significant improvements over its predecessor, in terms of software tuning, leading to better zooming and video ability. To recall, the handset has been released earlier this month.

Details What is DXOMARK?

DXOMARK is a popular benchmarking site that measures the camera performance of handsets. The devices are given an overall score by averaging their performance in hundreds of individual test results. The Pixel 7 Pro now shares an overall score of 147 points with the HONOR Magic4 Ultimate. It has beaten the iPhone 14 Pro which accounted for 146 points, a few days ago.

Shooting Let's take a look at Pixel 7 Pro's camera module

On the rear, the Pixel 7 Pro includes a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) 126-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the front, the handset gets a 10.8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies. It shoots 4K videos at 60fps via front and rear cameras. The device packs a range of photography and videography features.

Upgrades The handset gets improved Super-Res Zoom

When compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro bears significant upgrades in software tuning, resulting in better zooming and video abilities. Its strong contrast preservation, skin tone reproduction, and better exposure accuracy are all factors contributing to its top score in DXOMARK's Friends & Family use case. The device gets improved Autofocus with faster and better accuracy, along with improved Super-Res Zoom.

Design and display The device offers 1,500-nits of peak brightness

The Pixel 7 Pro packs a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device bears IP68 dust and water resistance, an aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED panel with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,500-nits peak brightness, and an Always-on display feature.

Internals It packs up to 512GB of storage

The Pixel 7 Pro houses a Tensor G2 SoC, with a custom Titan M2 security chipset, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 13. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired, 23W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.