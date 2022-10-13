Technology

Avoid pollution with Google Maps' air quality tracker: Here's how

Avoid pollution with Google Maps' air quality tracker: Here's how

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 13, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Check air quality of an area by clicking on the 'layer' button (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Are you thinking about going out this weekend and are worried about the air quality in your area? Well, Google Maps has a trick up its sleeves that can make your worries disappear. The app's dedicated air quality tracker will help you check the Air Quality Index (AQI) rating of the area you are in. Now, let's see what this feature is all about.

Context Why does this story matter?

Every year, around this time, we hear about India's declining air quality. It is that time when the debate over balancing celebrations and keeping the air clean reaches its peak.

Poor quality of air can lead to several diseases. Therefore, it is always better to have an idea about the AQI of an area before you go there.

Google brings that to your fingertips.

Air quality Air Quality Index ranges from 0 to 500+ in India

Google first announced the air quality layer on Maps in 2021. However, the feature wasn't implemented until recently. Earlier this year, the feature came to Maps in the US. In the US, the AQI ranges from 0 to 400+. In India, the AQI ranges from 0 to 500+. The index will show whether the quality of air is healthy or unhealthy for outdoor activities.

How-to How to check AQI in your area?

To check air quality ratings, open Google Maps on your Android or iOS device. Next, either pinpoint your location or enter the location. Tap the rectangular 'Layers' button on the right corner below the carousel of suggestions. In Map details, click the 'Air Quality' button. Now, Google will show you the AQI. You can click the color-coded pins for more details.

Source Data is sourced from Central and State Pollution Control Boards

Google displays the AQI on Maps based on calculations by government agencies. In India's case, the data is sourced from the National AQI, which is provided by Central Pollution Control Board and State Pollution Control Boards. If Google is unable to obtain the official data for a particular area, it teams up with non-governmental agencies for the same.