WhatsApp to get in-app surveys, linked device chat assignment

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 05, 2022, 10:29 am 2 min read

The ability to assign chats to linked devices will only be for business accounts (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a slew of new updates. These include the ability to assign chats to linked devices by business accounts for free and in-app survey chats asking for feedback from the Meta-owned company. Very few users will get the latter. Both the features are currently under development and will arrive in a future version of the application.

Context Why does this story matter?

The power to assign chats to linked devices will prove useful to large businesses in managing conversations. The facility being free-of-cost will be icing on the cake.

Meanwhile, the survey chats will be conducted by verified accounts and users can stop worrying about data theft by malicious parties. These surveys will aid WhatsApp in improving the quality of the product.

Process How will the chat assignment work?

When the chat assignment feature will be enabled for business accounts, users will be informed via a notification at the screen's top. If you want to assign a conversation to a specific device, head to the list of linked devices and select your preferred one. The assigned chat will get highlighted within the selected device and its user will have to manage the conversation.

Information Non-business accounts will not get this feature

The chat assignment feature will only be offered to businesses and not standard WhatsApp accounts. This free facility will be rolled out in a future version of the app for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

Surveys Users can give feedback via secure chats

WhatsApp is also working on surveys via secure chats. Using this, the users will be able to give feedback about new features and products. Providing feedback will be optional and users can decline the invitation from the company any time they want. They can also block the conversation. The accounts of the participants will remain unaffected and their responses will be securely saved.