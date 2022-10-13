Technology

Will Artemis 1 be third time lucky on November 14?

Oct 13, 2022

Hurricane Ian prevented Artemis 1 from being launched in October (Photo credit: NASA)

It's time for take three of Artemis 1 mission. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that it is targeting November 14 for the third launch attempt of the Special Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule. We last saw the rocket and spacecraft on the launch pad before it was rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building due to Hurricane Ian.

Context Why does this story matter?

Artemis 1 hasn't had the best of times so far. Two failed launch attempts in late August and early September, hurricane-forced escape, a further shift in the launch window...the list goes on.

The mission could be third time lucky. The only thing stopping that is something preventing the third time itself.

NASA hopes November 14 is the answer to its prayers.

Third attempt There is a 69-minute launch window on November 14

NASA aims to launch the Artemis 1 mission for the third time on November 14. There is a 69-minute launch window that starts at 12:07 am EST (10:37 am IST) during which the rocket can lift off. In case November 14 doesn't work, the agency has two backup dates, November 16 at 1:04 am (11:34 am) and November 19 at 1:45 am (12:15 pm).

Rollback Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to VAB

After Hurricane Ian forced Artemis 1 back to the VAB, collateral damages made sure that there won't be a launch attempt in October. NASA itself later confirmed that it is looking at a launch between November 12 and November 27. Choosing a launch window in November also meant that it gave the workers more time to perform maintenance.

Confidence Only minimal repair work is required

Last week, NASA performed an inspection and analysis of the Artemis stack. The results were quite promising. According to the space agency, only minimal work is required before the rocket and spacecraft are rolled back to Launch Pad 39B. Standard maintenance work to repair damages to the thermal protection system and recharge or replace different batteries will be done by the team.