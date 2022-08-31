Technology

Sun emits flares; causes GPS malfunction and power outages

Sun emits flares; causes GPS malfunction and power outages

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 31, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

Sun will reach the peak of its solar cycle in 2025 (Photo credit: NASA)

The Sun is certainly keeping the Earth on its toes. Between August 28 and 29, the star hurled two flares toward our planet, causing GPS crashes, blackouts, and breathtaking aurora. The pale blue dot is being bombarded by numerous streams of cosmic radiation in recent months, and the situation will get worse as the Sun is nearing the peak of its activity cycle.

Context Why does this story matter?

A solar cycle lasts for 11 years and within this time period, solar storms occur as many as 600 times.

As the Sun will reach the cycle's peak at around 2025, such activities will become more commonplace.

Our modern world is extremely dependent on technology and disruptions caused by solar activity can affect billions of people worldwide.

Impact What were the effects?

On Sunday, an M4-class flare was hurled from the sunspot AR3088. It caused a minor solar storm and auroras in the Northern hemisphere. The latter was visible from as far as Alberta in Canada and Scotland. Meanwhile, on Monday at 7.07 am EDT (4.37 pm IST), the star emitted an M8-class flare which caused radio blackouts and GPS malfunction.

Definition What are solar flares?

Solar flares are intense radiation bursts from the surface of the Sun. We get affected when these high-speed streams of solar wind graze our planet's magnetic field. Depending on their severity, they might cause power grid fluctuations for days, and affect radio and satellite communications. Animals that rely on the magnetic field for direction (like migratory birds) may also lose their way.

Information Beautiful auroras are also formed

Solar storms also have certain positive effects. When they come into contact with our planet's magnetosphere, beautiful natural light displays called auroras are created. They appear at both the North and South poles, and can only be seen at night.