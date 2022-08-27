Technology

Asteroid parade: 5 airplane-sized rocks are headed Earth's way

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 27, 2022, 06:56 pm 3 min read

Five asteroids will whiz past Earth in five days (Photo credit: NASA)

August has been a busy month for Earth. Our planet's evasive skills were put to test by several asteroids this month. If you're thinking that it's over, you're up for a rude awakening. According to NASA, five asteroids larger than 100 feet are headed our way. However, it has not marked any of them as potential threats. So, sit back and enjoy this list.

Context Why does this story matter?

Asteroids are one of those cosmic spectacles that make us both cautious and curious. If a big enough asteroid falls on Earth, that could mean the end for many.

A growing body of scientists believes that a seven-mile-wide asteroid was the reason behind the extinction of dinosaurs.

You shouldn't worry, though. What we have on our list are much smaller and harmless ones.

Asteroid #1 The 2022 QQ4 is approximately 110 feet wide

The first one on our list is the Asteroid 2022 QQ4. This giant asteroid is nearly 110 feet in diameter and is expected to pass Earth on Saturday. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), it will come as close as 5.94 million kilometers to Earth. The space rock will go past Earth at a relative velocity of 7.94km/s or 28,584km/h.

Asteroid #2 2022 QP3 will come as close as 5.51 million km

Asteroid 2022 QP3 is the next one on our list. It is expected to whiz past Earth on Sunday (August 28). Like the 2022 QQ4, the QP3 is also approximately 110 feet large. However, it will come closer to Earth than the QQ4 at 5.51 million kilometers. This asteroid will pass us at a relative velocity of 7.94km/s or 28,584km/h.

Asteroid #3 Asteroid 2022 QX4 will be the closest to Earth

The next asteroid on our list is larger than the previous two. Dubbed Asteroid 2022 QX4, its closest approach to Earth will be 1.83 million kilometers, making it the most proximate one on the list. The 130 feet wide space rock will hurtle past us on Monday (August 29) and will be moving at a relative velocity of 8.82km/s or 31,752km/h.

Asteroid #4 The 2017 BU was first spotted in January 2017

The next asteroid on our list is the smallest out of all five. It is called Asteroid 2017 BU. It is "only" 100 feet wide and was first spotted on January 19, 2017. It will blaze past Earth on Monday (August 29) at a relative velocity of 7km/s or 25,200km/h. The space rock will come as close as 6.05 million kilometers to our planet.

Asteroid #5 Asteroid QX1 is traveling at 76,140km/h

The asteroid parade in August will be concluded by the biggest of the lot, called Asteroid QX1. It is nearly 140 feet wide. It was first observed earlier this month. The space rock will fly past Earth on Wednesday (August 31). It will be traveling at a relative velocity of 21.15km/s or 76,140km/h and will come as close as 2.07 million kilometers to Earth.