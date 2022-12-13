Technology

WhatsApp's 'View Once' feature to roll out for text messages

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 13, 2022, 11:55 am 2 min read

'View Once' for text messages is currently available on WhatsApp beta for Android (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is working on bringing a 'View Once' feature to text messages. The application will soon allow users to send texts that can only be viewed once by the receiver before it disappears from the conversation. The feature is under development and will be rolled out in a future update of the app. At the moment, it is available to only Android beta testers.

Why does this story matter?

Meta-owned WhatsApp currently offers a 'Delete for Everyone' feature for text messages.

The upcoming "View Once" ability will likely prevent recipients from sharing, forwarding, or copying a piece of text. It may also block receivers from taking screenshots.

This will help ensure more security and privacy if a user shares crucial information and wishes to immediately remove it from the recipient's device.

A modified 'Send' button will be available soon

WhatsApp will add a special 'Send' button next to the chat bar for enabling the "View Once" feature for texts. A lock symbol will appear within this button, assuring users that their messages will be deleted automatically once the receiver views them. Once the texts are read, they will expire, and individuals on the other end won't be able to read them again.

All users will get the feature

The ability to send view once text messages is currently available in WhatsApp beta for Android. The feature is expected to be rolled out to all users via a stable update in the future.

'View Once' is already available for images and videos

WhatsApp currently prevents recipients from screenshotting a piece of view once media. The recipients cannot take screenshots of images and videos in view once mode. Also, it is not possible for them to share, forward, copy, and save these media files. It is expected that all of these abilities will also be available for text messages.