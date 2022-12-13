Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 13?

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for December 13?

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 13, 2022, 10:07 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to compete against one another, to raise their credit portfolio and leaderboard position. It allows individuals to acquire a range of in-game items with real money transactions. However, not everyone is willing to spend resources. Therefore, the game's creators release redeemable codes, offering users access to exclusive bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released back in September 2021.

Since its debut, the game has been able to successfully grow its fanbase in India thanks to its improved visuals, frequent updates, and rewards redemption system.

In this battle royale game, players can use redeemable codes to obtain a variety of exciting in-game items. The bonuses aim to improve the gaming experience of players.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

While redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by a few basic rules. For instance, only individuals using the Indian servers can claim the codes. Although players are allowed to access multiple codes, each code can only be used once per person. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Here are the codes for December 13

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. December 13 can be used to get royale vouchers, weaponry, diamonds, premium bundles, and more. Take a look at the codes. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-WFNP-P956, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, SARG-886A-V5GR, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF10-GCGX-RNHY.

What are the steps to redeem codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code, click "Confirm," and then press "Ok." You can pick up the associated reward from your in-game mail section following each successful redemption.